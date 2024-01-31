Larry Fitzgerald, Nick Saban to compete in 2024 WM Phoenix Annexus Pro-Am

Some big names will be hitting the links at this year's WM Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am.

Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald and college football coaching legend Nick Saban have committed to the event, officials said.

"Football fans are going to be pretty excited to catch a glimpse of Coach Saban and Larry Fitzgerald at this year’s Annexus Pro-Am," 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen said in a news release. "When it comes to football, it doesn’t get much better than these two, and we’re honored to have two legends of the gridiron have a little fun at the WM Phoenix Open."

(Photos by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fitzgerald played 17 seasons for the Cardinals and holds many of the team's receiving records. Saban retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in early January.

Other confirmed names for the event are NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd.

The Annexus Pro-Am is on Feb. 7 at the TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course. The WM Phoenix Open is from Feb. 5-11.

Map of TPC Scottsdale