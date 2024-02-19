Lerner family says Washington Nationals are off the market

The Washington Nationals are apparently no longer up for sale.

Mark Lerner, the franchise's principal owner, told The Washington Post Monday that his family had stopped looking for bidders "a while ago."

"No. We have determined, our family has determined, that we are not going to sell the team," Lerner said.

A spokesperson for the Nats confirmed with FOX 5 that the family isn't exploring a sale, and Mr. Lerner's comments were legitimate.

In 2022, The Post reported that the family of the real estate magnate was exploring potential changes in the club’s ownership structure.

In a statement at the time, Lerner told the paper, "This is an exploratory process, so there is no set timetable or expectation of a specific outcome. The organization is as committed as ever to their employees, fans, sponsors, and partners and to putting a competitive product on the field."

On Monday, Lerner said the family is "very happy owning the team," and wants to work on winning another ring.

The Nats finished 71-51 in the 2023 season and finished last in the NL East division.

The Lerner family bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million.