Lindor homers and triples twice, Mets bash Diamondbacks 9-0 to win fifth straight

By John Marshall
Published 
Arizona Diamondbacks
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - New York starter Carlos Carrasco dominated for eight innings, setting the tone for the first shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 89 games.

Francisco Lindor and mashing Mets' bats were even more impressive, bashing their way to a fifth straight win.

Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and the Mets crushed the Diamondbacks 9-0 on Thursday night.

"I know you want to keep things even keel, but sometimes it really feels OK to go the other way," Mets manager Buck Showalter said. "They're not a bunch of robots. They have emotions. They care almost too much and now there’s been a pretty good flow there."

Carrasco (3-3) pitched past the seventh for the first time this season, allowing three hits and one runner past first base in eight innings.

New York's offense came alive after eking out a 2-1 win the night before, going up 5-0 through five innings and finishing with 17 hits.

Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to have three homers in a three-game series twice in a season — Larry Elliot in 1964 was the only other New York rookie to do it once — and Pete Alonso hit his 26th of the season.

Lindor went 5 for 5, finishing a double short of the cycle, and scored three runs a day after being sick enough to need IV fluids. New York swept a three-game series in Arizona for first time since 2014.

"It feels better because we're winning, obviously," Alvarez said through an interpreter.

The last team to be shut out this season, the Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight and All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went down with a right arm injury on a swing in the seventh inning. Arizona catcher Carson Kelly pitched the ninth inning, allowing a single and one walk while barely eclipsing 70 mph with his fastball.

The good news after the beatdown: Carroll's shoulder showed no structural damage. He's to expected have an MRI on Friday.

"Things checked out a little more positive than I was expecting based on what I saw," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "It didn't look good. The last three innings I was thinking, how is Corbin doing? We got some good news."

Alonso, also an All-Star, gave a preview of his appearance in next week's Home Run Derby with a line-drive, two-run homer off Ryne Nelson (5-5) in the first inning.

Alonso also followed Lindor's second triple with a run-scoring single in the third inning. Daniel Vogelbach and Jeff McNeil then hit run-scoring doubles, and Alvarez made it 7-0 with his 16th homer.

Nelson allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings.

"All around it was a total clunker," Lovullo said.

BENCHES CLEAR

The benches cleared briefly in the seventh inning when Arizona’s Jose Ruiz hit Alvarez with a pitch.

Alvarez took a few steps toward the mound before being cut off by plate umpire Tripp Gibson. Ruiz raised his arms and started talking to Alvarez, who had to be held back.

Players from both benches and bullpens emptied onto the field before order was restored.

"If they did it on purpose, if they did it to make me feel bad, what they should do is strike me out," Alvarez said.

FLEXEN RELEASED

The Mets released right-hander Chris Flexen after acquiring him in a trade that brought right-hander Trevor Gott from Seattle.

Flexen was designated for assignment after being traded to the Mets, who will pay the remainder of his $8 million salary this season.

TRAINER'S TABLE

Mets: 3B Brett Baty was held out of the lineup to rest a sore hamstring. ... LHP José Quintana (rib surgery) lasted 3 2/3 innings in his fourth rehab start due to an elevated pitch count. He is expected to through a simulated game during the All-Star break before joining the rotation.

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte went 1 for 3 after missing the previous two games with back tightness. ... RHP Merrill Kelly threw an extended bullpen on Wednesday and was scheduled to have a follow-up MRI for a blood clot in his right calf.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Justin Verlander (3-4, 3.66 ERA) looks to win consecutive games for the first time this season in the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (10-3, 3.15) pitches the opener of a three-game series Friday against Pittsburgh after striking out 12 against the Angels in his last start.