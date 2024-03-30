Logan Cooley has 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes stop Predators’ points streak at 18 with 8-4 win

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
10
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau

Logan Cooley has 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes stop Predators’ points streak at 18 with 8-4 win

By Jack Thompson
Published  March 30, 2024 4:39pm MST
Arizona Coyotes
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Logan Cooley had his first NHL hat trick, Clayton Keller added a goal and three assists and the Arizona Coyotes snapped the Nashville Predators’ point streak at 18 games with an 8-4 victory Thursday night.

Nashville had been 16-0-2 since its last loss on Feb. 15 at home against Dallas. It was the longest points streak in Predators history and the longest in the NHL this season.

Arizona overcame a two-goal deficit to win its second straight and went 3-0-1 against the Predators this season. Connor Ingram made 30 saves for the Coyotes.

Cooley, a 19-year-old rookie, had the first multi-goal game of his career and has 16 goals for the season. He scored an empty-netter with 1:32 remaining to finish it off.

"We started off a little slow, but we found our game after that," Cooley said. "It’s a special moment. It’s always fun playing against the best guys in the league and the best teams. It brings out the best in all of us."

Jack McBain, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Coyotes. Josh Doan had two assists after scoring twice in his NHL debut Tuesday night.

After former Coyote Jason Zucker scored the first two goals of the game for Nashville, McBain and Cooley tied it up in the first period. Keller’s goal, his 31st, came on a power play after Nashville was penalized for having too many men on the ice. Keller extended his points streak to seven games. He leads the Coyotes in goals and assists (36).

"We knew what to expect from their offense, they’re really good at it," Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. "When we play solid defense, we have the skill to play offense. Speed in today’s game starts with the puck movement of your defense. That gives us space and gives us speed."

Juuse Saros was pulled after two periods and six goals allowed. He made 22 saves before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen. The Predators pulled him for a sixth attacker, but Maccelli scored into the empty net with 6:03 left to make it 7-3.

Gustav Nyqvist and Filip Forsberg scored the other goals for the Predators. Forsberg’s, his 41st, came on a power play.

"We made some uncharacteristic individual mistakes," Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. "They’ve got some skill and speed and we kind of put ourselves in a tough position."

Zucker had nine goals in 51 games with Arizona when he was traded to the Predators on March 8 for a sixth-round draft pick. He has 13 for the season.

Next

Predators: At Colorado on Saturday.

Coyotes: Host New York Rangers on Saturday.