Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams wins 'Coach of the Year' title for a second time

PHOENIX - The awards are already rolling in for the Phoenix Suns just days before they make a run for the NBA Championship title for the second year in a row.

On April 12, the National Basketball Coaches Association named head coach Monty Williams "Coach of the Year." It's the second-straight year the association honored Williams with this award, and this is a big deal because the award is voted on by his peers.

"Congratulations to Monty Williams on winning the Michael H. Goldberg Award for a second consecutive season," said Association President Rick Carlisle. "Each of his three seasons with the Suns has produced a double-digit increase in wins from the previous year, which is extraordinarily difficult to do. Congratulations again to Monty and his entire staff on a repeat of this most prestigious recognition by his peers."

After the Suns won their franchise-record 64th win, Williams expressed how proud he was to be a part of this organization.

