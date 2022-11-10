Phoenix Suns unveil 2022-23 City Edition uniform

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Devin Booker in the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns City Edition uniform. (Phoenix Suns)

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniform, which the team will wear for the first time on Nov. 16 at home against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns said the Nike uniform honors "Arizona's 22 federally recognized indigenous tribes with its symbolic turquoise color and thoughtful design details."

"Arizona is home to one of the largest urban Native American populations of any U.S. state and tribal lands and reservations account for more than a quarter of the state’s total land area," the Suns said in a news release. "The City Edition uniform pays tribute to the rich histories and cultures of the state’s Tribal Nations and celebrates their shared love of basketball."

The Suns say they worked with the Inter-Tribal Council of Arizona and the Navajo Nation during the development process of the uniform.

The City Edition uniform contains the following elements:

The turquoise color represents the living or protection stone, stemming from the shared belief that the Earth is living, and all things are precious.

A new logo on the waistband of the shorts that's inspired by the Native American medicine wheel, which represents the four cycles of life and the four cardinal directions.

The 22 feathers in the wheel logo and the 22 arrowheads lining the bottom of the shorts represent each of Arizona's tribes

The black tape running down the side of the jersey and shorts has the word "sun" in each of the tribe's native languages.

"It was important to us that we have a City Edition uniform that honors the original residents of Arizona who built the state that we call home," said Graham Wincott, senior marketing director for the Suns. "The Suns and the Tribal Nations share a respect for family, community, the environment and basketball."

The Suns will wear the new City Edition uniform during 10 home games at the Footprint Center. The wheel logo will also be featured at center court during home games.

The team will also wear the uniform during seven road games "primarily focusing on cities with large indigenous populations."

The new City Edition uniform is available for purchase at the Suns' team shop or online at shop.suns.com.