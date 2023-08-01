Phoenix Suns unveil new sunburst uniforms

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled new sunburst jerseys that will be worn "for future seasons."

The team says the white Nike Icon and purple Nike Association jerseys are a modern version of the uniforms worn by Suns players in the early-90s.

In developing the new jerseys, the Suns say they surveyed fans on their previous uniforms, with the sunburst design receiving the highest feedback.

"The sunburst is an iconic design that is one of the most popular among Suns fans; it represents some of the most defining moments in our team’s history," Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein said in a statement. "These new uniforms seamlessly blend the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the future as we begin the next great era of Suns basketball."

Suns players will wear the new white and purple jerseys, along with the all-black jersey that was released last year. A new City Edition uniform will also be released later this year.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Devin Booker wearing the new white Nike Icon Phoenix Suns jersey. (Phoenix Suns)

"The Icon and Association Edition jerseys feature a streaking sunburst with an embroidered Suns wordmark above stitched drop shadow numbers," the team said. "As an ode to the past, the shorts feature an asymmetrical design with the Phoenix wordmark and a continuation of the jersey’s streaking pattern. The team’s primary icon logo is centered on the beltline."

Fans can head to the Suns team shop at the Footprint Center to purchase the new uniforms. They are also for sale online at https://shop.suns.com/.

