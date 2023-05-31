Pistons pursuing ex-Suns head coach Monty Williams: report

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly in hot pursuit of Monty Williams, the former Phoenix Suns head coach who was fired earlier this month.

The Pistons are preparing to offer Williams a contract near $10 million per year, which would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA, according to The Athletic.

Williams was fired by the Suns on May 13 after the team was eliminated from the playoffs in blowout fashion by the Denver Nuggets.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021. Last year, he was named NBA Coach of the Year.

The Suns have yet to hire a replacement for Williams but have reportedly narrowed their search down to three candidates.