Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Central Deserts, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
10
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Professional Bull Riders in Arizona competing in Glendale

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - This weekend, Professional Bull Riders are in town competing in Glendale.

The sport has grown around the world, and today, dozens of Brazilians are competing at the highest level in the United States.

Jose Vitor Leme is one of the best. He can handle a 2,000-pound bull for eight seconds and make it look effortless.

Leme is from Brazil. In fact, many of the top bull riders in the world are Brazilian.

GettyImages-1455112665

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Jose Vitor Leme stands on the stage after winning he PBR Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden on January 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Paulo Crimber is a former champion. Now, he's a coach for the Arizona Ridge Riders.

Right now, the PBR Team Series is happening and more than 30 of the athletes are from Brazil.

Just like football, the team series has a draft.

"When the expansion draft came in, I just picked him and nobody knew about him," Crimber said.

Crimber is talking about 19-year-old Vitor Losnake, who he predicts will be a world champion.

"For his size, he gets really high scores because he's flashy," said Crimber.

Ellen McNamara asked Losnake, whose grandfather and father were cowboys, what it means to be competing in the states with PBR.

GettyImages-1246103871

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: A professional bull rider competes at the Championship Round of the 2023 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash the Beast Event at Madison Square Garden, New York City, United States on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"A dream that came true," he said in Portuguese. "I catch myself wondering what I've already done and how much I can still do with God's blessing."

As a bull rider, becoming world champion is the dream. Money is also a strong motivator.

"One American Dollar is worth 5 Rios in Brazil," Crimber said.

Over the years, the Brazilian athletes say they have been welcomed with open arms. Besides Friday night, there are events on Saturday and Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

PBR teams: Ridge Rider Days
https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/5049/pbr-teams-ridge-rider-days