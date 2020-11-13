Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame legend Paul Hornung dead at 84

article

Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who starred for Notre Dame and the Green Bay Packers, has died at age 84.

Hornung is survived by his wife of 41 years, Angela Hornung.

The Louisville Sports Commission indicated Hornung, a Louisville native, passed away in his hometown after a long battle with dementia. The commission wrote of Hornung:

"Legendary Green Bay Packer Football Coach Vince Lombardi once called Hornung, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.” Nicknamed “The Golden Boy” due to his blond hair and handsome features, Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame as a quarterback, then was a star halfback and placekicker for the Green Bay Packers team that ruled the NFL in the 1960s. Hornung is a member of the college and pro football halls of fame and the namesake of the Paul Hornung Award, presented annually to the most versatile player in major college football."

Paul Hornung, Green Bay Packers, Running Back, Jim Taylor on the left, December 31, 1961 (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Associated Press contributed to this report.