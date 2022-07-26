NFL: Julio Jones signing 1-year deal with Buccaneers

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:23 PM MST until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:14 PM MST until TUE 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:26 PM MST until TUE 9:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kofa
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:10 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 3:43 PM MST until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 2:55 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Pima County

NFL: Julio Jones signing 1-year deal with Buccaneers

By Sean Barie
Published 
Updated 2:19PM
NFL
Breaking: Bucs to sign deal with Julio Jones

Some unexpected news out of One Buc as a new, big names comes to the roster during training camp.

TAMPA, Fla. - According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelisserro, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. 

Jones spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans where he started 10 games, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and one touchdown. 

The former first-round draft pick out of Alabama spend the first 10 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to seven Pro-Bowls. 

a07d0ef1-Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 09: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans gets set against the Houston Texans during an NFL game at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Now 33 years old, Jones joins a Bucs wide receiver room that includes the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage. 

The Buccaneers reported for Training Camp today and begin team practices Wednesday morning.  