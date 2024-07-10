Sale, Duvall help Braves beat D-backs 6-2

article

Chris Sale outdueled Zac Gallen with 5 1/3 solid innings, Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win.

Duvall connected for his three-run shot in the sixth, extending Atlanta’s lead to 5-0. The 441-foot homer was launched deep into the left field seats, ending Gallen’s night in frustration.

"We’re getting some timely hits," Duvall said. "Tonight, we had runners on a lot. So we were defintely putting some pressure on and hopefully we can continue to do that."

It was a good moment in a tough season for Duvall, who came into the game hitting just .184 with seven homers.

Sale (12-3) labored through his first inning, walking Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno to load the bases with two outs. But he coaxed a groundout from Jake McCarthy to end the threat.

The next four innings were considerably easier before the lefty ran into trouble in the sixth, giving up a single by Moreno before McCarthy’s RBI triple. Sale — who leads MLB with 12 wins — gave up two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out nine.

"Tonight was a grind," Sale said. "Once I got out of that first inning I was like, all right, let’s take a deep breath, refocus and get back to it."

The 35-year-old has bounced back from several injury-riddled seasons to be one of the best pitchers in the big leagues this year. He’ll represent the Braves on the NL All-Star team next week.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Sale is expected to pitch for Atlanta again on Sunday, which means he almost certainly won’t be available to pitch in the All-Star game two days later on July 16. Considering this is his eighth All-Star appearance, Sale said that wasn’t a problem.

"The most important thing is this team and winning games for this team," Sale said. "We’ve got our eyes on the prize and that’s the most important thing."

Gallen (6-5) gave up five runs, including four earned, over 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out four.

"The gears were grinding the entire day," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "I felt like Zac had really good stuff, but he got clipped for a couple runs and extended that pitch count."

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the second. Sean Murphy’s RBI groundout brought home Marcell Ozuna for the first run and then Atlanta took advantage of a defensive miscue when All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte dropped a line drive from Orlando Arcia that allowed Eddie Rosario to score.

Eli White had a pinch-hit, RBI triple in the seventh that gave Atlanta a 6-2 lead. Duvall, Ozuna and Jarred Kelenic all had two hits. Jesse Chavez threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

"What Jesse did, coming in and doing multiple (innings) like that, that’s how we win." Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Trainer's room

Braves: Activated RHP AJ Smith-Shawver and optioned RHP Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Diamondbacks: LHP Jordan Montgomery (knee), LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (oblique) and RHP Merrill Kelly (shoulder) all threw a bullpen on Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Montgomery is likely closest to returning to the active roster.

Up next

The Braves will start RHP Charlie Morton (5-5, 3.96 ERA) on Wednesday. The D-backs will counter with RHP Slade Cecconi (2-6, 6.10 ERA).