Start your engines! How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 race

Published 
Updated 6:16AM
NASCAR
FOX 35 Orlando
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag, waved by former NASCAR driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. to start the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 20

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Start your engines! The Daytona 500 race is this Sunday.

The 64th Annual Daytona 500 will take place Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway with a limited number of fans in the stands.

Here's how you can watch the Great American Race from home or at the speedway.

TELEVISION

The Daytona 500 will be televised on FOX 35 starting at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, please note that pre-race coverage will begin at 1 p.m.

STREAMING

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TVSling TVYouTube TVPlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream.  Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

IN PERSON

The Daytona International Speedway says the Great American Race on Sunday, February 20, is sold out! 

