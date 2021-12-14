Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record

By Michael McLaughlin
Published 
Updated 5:58PM
NBA
KTVU FOX 2
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on

Stephen Curry broke the NBA record for most three-pointers in a career on Tuesday.

Curry drained the 2,974th three-pointer of his career as the Golden State Warriors played the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. It was his second three of the game.

The previous record had been held by Ray Allen. Curry surpassed Allen while playing in 511 fewer games, according to ESPN. Curry is in his 13th season while Allen played in 18.

The Warriors shared footage of Curry making the historic basket on Twitter.

Curry nailed the three as the Knicks' Alec Burks unsuccessfully contested the shot with a hand in Curry's face.

Ticket prices for the game at the Garden had spun out of control for a chance to see Curry break the record. One estimate showed that the average ticket cost $1,334, although other ticket vendors, like StubHub, listed the average ticket price far lower at $476.

Curry's inevitable march to long-range supremacy in the NBA had been building interest in recent weeks with more fans and pundits keeping a close eye on Curry's numbers.