Suns bring back popular 'The Valley' jersey

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Devin Booker wearing "The Valley" 2025-26 City Edition Suns uniform (Phoenix Suns)

The Brief The Phoenix Suns will bring back their popular "The Valley" jersey for 11 home games this season. The Suns will first wear the jersey on Nov. 11 when they host the Indiana Pacers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Fans can purchase the jerseys at the Suns team shop or online.



The Phoenix Suns unveiled their 2025-26 City Edition uniform on Monday, bringing back a fan favorite.

What we know:

The Suns announced on Nov. 3 its popular "The Valley" alternate jersey will be worn by players at 11 home games this season, with the first being on Nov. 13 when the Suns host the Indiana Pacers.

A matching court at Mortgage Matchup Center will also be displayed during the 11 home games.

What they're saying:

"The City Edition jersey features the return of the iconic The Valley wordmark, a reference to the Phoenix metropolitan area proudly known as the Valley of the Sun," the team said in a news release. "The colorful gradient across the chest is a modernized take on Arizona’s signature sunsets, designed in the silhouette of one of the Valley’s most recognizable landmarks, Camelback Mountain. The colorful gradient is also featured in a stripe on each side of the shorts."

What you can do:

Suns fans can purchase "The Valley" jerseys beginning Nov., 11 at the team shop or online at shop.suns.com.

