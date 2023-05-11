Suns center Deandre Ayton to miss Game 6 vs. Nuggets: report

The Phoenix Suns will reportedly be without Deandre Ayton when they host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Ayton will miss the game on May 11 because of a rib contusion. The Suns are also expected to be without Chris Paul, who has missed the last three games with a groin strain.

The Nuggets may also be without one of their top players, as guard Jamal Murray is reportedly questionable with an illness.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 07: Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 07, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 129-124. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Suns are on the brink of elimination and need to win Thursday night to stay alive in the playoffs. The Suns lost Game 5 in Denver and trail 3-2 in the series.