Suns' Chris Paul 'day to day' with left groin strain

Suns guard Chris Paul has a left groin strain and the team says his status is considered "day to day" as Phoenix tries to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference playoff series.

The team updated Paul’s status on Tuesday night. Game 3 is on Friday in Phoenix.

Paul — a 12-time All-Star — was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Game 2 on Sunday when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 29: Chris Paul (3) of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Nuggets are the top seed in the Western Conference and won both of the first two games by double digits.