Suns' Kevin Durant 'progressing toward a potential return' on March 29: report

article

Kevin Durant could be returning to the Phoenix Suns' lineup very soon.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant "is progressing toward a potential return to action" next Wednesday when the Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"A targeted home return of Wednesday vs. Minnesota will give Durant and the Suns seven final regular season games to prepare for the playoffs," Charania tweeted. "Phoenix currently holds the fourth seed in the West, just two games ahead of the No. 7-seeded T'Wolves."

Durant has been out of action since March 8 when he injured his ankle after slipping on the court during pregame warmups.

After his injury, the Suns said Durant would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Durant has played in just three games — all on the road — since coming to the Suns in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant's latest injury is a reminder that he has missed a lot of time with injuries over the past four seasons.

Durant was out the entire 2019-20 campaign because of an Achilles injury. He has missed time this season with a sprained knee ligament.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.