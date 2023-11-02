Suns unveil 'El Valle' Nike City Edition uniforms

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their Nike City Edition uniforms for the season that the team says represents the city's Hispanic Heritage and lowrider culture.

"The El Valle City Edition uniform is a celebration of our Mexican American fanbase," Suns and Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein said in a statement. "The uniform captures the tapestry of the culture and weaves together the rich traditions of Phoenix’s Mexican American community."

The purple uniforms have the words "El Valle" in script writing on the front and pinstripes on the sides.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Bradley Beal in an "El Valle" Suns jersey.

The Suns will wear the uniforms during 13 games this season, starting on Nov. 10 at the Footprint Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. A court design matching the jerseys will also be used this season.

Fans can buy the new "El Valle" uniforms at the team shop and online at shop.suns.com.