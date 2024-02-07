Super Bowl prop bets: Betting expert talks popular wagers for game

article

Super Bowl LVIII will be the most-watched and wagered sporting event of the year. And bettors are lining up at sportsbooks to play the odds on some of the most random prop bets for Sunday’s showdown.

Prop bets are a hallmark of the Super Bowl based on the strange things unrelated to the game bettors wager, from the opening coin toss to the color of the Gatorade for the winning team.

John Ewing , a sports betting expert with BetMGM in Las Vegas, shares with FOX Television Stations the popular prop bets people are putting their money on ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Super Bowl coin toss, is it heads or tails?

"One of the most popular prop bets is the coin toss 50/50 on heads or tails with 55% of bets on heads to win," Ewing said.

Gatorade color for the Super Bowl winner

Another popular prop bet for the game is the Gatorade bath the winning Super Bowl team douses the coach with after the game. Ewing says the popular color orange has moved from +550 to +325, meaning if you were to bet $100 at +325, you would win $325.

Super Bowl MVP mentioning Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is getting a lot of buzz because the entertainer reportedly is scheduled to attend the game.

And regardless of who wins the game, there’s speculation and betting odds that the Super Bowl MVP will mention Swift during their acceptance speech for the award.

"The answer ‘yes’ is favored with the odds at +750, representing a higher chance of the Super Bowl MVP mentioning Swift, and ‘no’ is at -1600," Ewing explains.

Travis Kelce winning Super Bowl MVP

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the most popular prop bet to win Super Bowl MVP at +1300 odds.

Brock Purdy’s rushing yards

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s rushing yards during Super Bowl LVIII is another big prop bet with the "over" at 12.5 rushing yards at -135 and the "under" for 12.5 rushing yards at +100, according to BetMGM’s website .

How often are the Super Bowl betting lines changing?

Leading up to the Super Bowl, betting lines on these prop bets is changing daily.

"It (the betting line) could change every hour; a line will go up and down. The actual line total moves or the odds for yes or no, Ewing said. "It’s a busy time for the trading team. We expect a record number of people to bet on prop bets this year."

"It used to be the spread total and money line that were the popular wagering categories for bets, and about 60% of bets wagered on the Super Bowl this year are prop bets."

Ewing concluded that bettors should be gaming responsibly, wager on what they can afford, and "have fun."

According to the American Gaming Association , a record 68 million adults are expected to bet $23.1 billion on the NFL spectacle.

Betting laws vary from state to state, but the general rule of wagering is limited to what happens on the field. Bets on Swift and other off-the-field events can be made with offshore sportsbooks, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.