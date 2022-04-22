Tampa Bay Lightning to visit White House for delayed celebration of back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
14
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 11:13 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Tampa Bay Lightning to visit White House for delayed celebration of back-to-back Stanley Cup wins

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Updated 8:05AM
NHL
FOX 13 News

2021 Stanley Cup boat parade coverage: Stamkos kisses the Stanley Cup

Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos hoisted the Stanley Cup during the championship boat parade along the Hillsborough River -- but not before giving Lord Stanley a kiss.

WASHINGTON D.C. - After winning two Stanley Cup championships, the Tampa Bay Lightning will finally get their chance to be honored at the White House.

Their visit will take place Monday, one day after they face the Florida Panthers in South Florida on Sunday evening. 

GETTY-lightning-stanley-cup-stamkos.jpg

TAMPA, FL - JULY 7: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning hoists the Stanley Cup overhead after the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game Five to win the best of seven game series 4-1 during the Stanley Cup Final of the

Expand

It will be the first time the back-to-back champions will visit the White House, even though they won a total of three Stanley Cups. 

After the 2003-04 season win, a lockout occurred. Now, as they head into the playoffs, they will finally get their chance after the pandemic delayed the opportunity.

PREVIOUS: Lightning strike twice: Bolts are back-to-back champions

2021 Stanley Cup boat parade coverage: Stanley Cup takes a ride on Sea-Doo

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their Stanley Cup win with a boat parade and Sir Stanley got to take a ride on a Sea-Doo to greet fans along the Hillsborough River waterline.

The last time an NHL team visited the White House was in 2019 following the St. Louis Blues win – when Pat Maroon was a team member.

In July, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to visit the White House following their Super Bowl win with Tom Brady.