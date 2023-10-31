Vikings acquiring Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs with Kirk Cousins out for season

article

With Kirk Cousins out for the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles, the Minnesota Vikings decided to make a move before the Tuesday NFL trade deadline

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are acquiring Josh Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals. They're reportedly sending a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for Dobbs and a seventh-round pick.

Dobbs is in his fourth NFL season and had started eight games for the Cardinals with Kyler Murray out. In those eight starts, Dobbs is completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dobbs was a fourth round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 after having a standout college career at Tennessee. He spent two seasons with the Steelers before heading to Tennessee for the 2022 season. The Cardinals traded for Dobbs during joint practices this summer with the Vikings.

Dobbs gives the Vikings a veteran option at quarterback who is also mobile. Cousins exit comes as he’s second in the NFL in passing yards, tied for the league lead with 18 touchdowns and led the Vikings out of an 0-3 hole to start the season.

The Vikings have won three straight, four of their past five games and are back to .500 on the season at 4-4, behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division.

Whether Dobbs can start Sunday at Atlanta is uncertain. He needs to learn enough of the offense this week to feel comfortable enough to play. Jaren Hall is in line to start Sunday, with Nick Mullens on injured reserve, and Sean Mannion on the practice squad.