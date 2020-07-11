Military Assistance Mission donates school supplies
Hundreds of deserving military families received help for preparing for the school year. https://www.azmam.org
Organization in Apache Junction helping families in need as new school year begins
As a new school year nears, an East Valley organization is helping parents and educations to start the year off right.
Boys and Girls Club offering facilitated virtual learning as kids go back to school
The Boys and Girls Club is offering a safe space for kids and teens to take their online classes as schools in Arizona begin to reopen.
Arizona company giving away backpacks filled with school supplies
Western Wealth Capital is holding their fifth annual "We've Got Your Back" campaign, and plan to fill nearly 4,200 backpacks with school supplies.
Valleywise Health back-to-school backpack distribution
Valleywise Health is helping kids get ready for the new school year by donating backpacks filled with school supplies for Valley families. https://valleywisehealthfoundation.org/backpack-drive/
Children's Cancer Network holds school supply distribution in Phoenix
Kids with cancer and their siblings received backpacks loaded with school supplies by the Children's Cancer Network for a "back to learning" event on July 11.