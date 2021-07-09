Phoenix Union H.S. District hosts COVID-19 vaccination event, gives away free school supplies

A Valley school district is coming up with new ways to get students vaccinated.

The Phoenix Union High School District is holding several vaccination events on July 9 and July 10 for students ages 12 and up. They'll receive the Pfizer vaccine, along with a free backpack that's full of supplies while inventory lasts.

"All individuals 12 years of age and older are welcome to come and receive a free dose of the Pfizer vaccine. We ask anyone attending for their first dose to register by clicking here or calling (602) 764-1500," stated PXU officials.

Locations only open on Friday, July 9 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm:

Garfield Elementary School - 811 N. 13th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Herrera School for the Arts and Dual Language - 1350 S 11th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Kings Ridge Preparatory Academy - 3650 S 64th Ln, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Magnet Traditional School - 2602 N 23rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Wilson College Prep - 3005 E Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Locations open on Friday, July 9, 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm and Saturday, July 10, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Academies at South Mountain - 5401 S 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Alhambra High School - 3839 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Bernard Black Elementary School - 6550 S 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85041

Betty H. Fairfax High School - 8225 S 59th Ave, Laveen, AZ 85339

Camelback High School - 4612 N 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Carl Hayden Community High School - 3333 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Maryvale High School - 3415 N 59th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85033

North High School - 1101 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Osborn Middle School - 1102 W Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Trevor G. Browne High School - 7402 W Catalina Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Other services, such as childhood immunizations, mammograms, blood pressure screenings, glucose/diabetes screenings, and sports physicals are also being offered at an event that will take place on July 30 and July 31.

