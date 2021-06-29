Highly contagious Delta variant is in Arizona; health experts say numbers could surge

The threat of the Delta variant has some health officials rethinking COVID-19 measures, even among vaccinated people.

A new study suggests vaccines like those from Moderna and Pfizer provide long-lasting immunity, but citing the dangers of the Delta variant, the World Health Organization says vaccinated people should continue to wear masks consistently in public spaces where social distancing is not an option.

The highly contagious Delta variant is here in Arizona and health experts say it's spreading extremely fast, and is on track to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state.

"We are seeing the Delta variant here in all parts of the state," said Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ.

According to genetic sequencing data from TGen, the proportion of Delta variant cases in Arizona has more than quadrupled in the past month. In May, the Delta variant made up about 3% of all cases. That number is now 15%.

"We definitely know it's more aggressive than previous variants and perhaps the most dangerous variant we've had so far in this pandemic," said University of Arizona College of Medicine Director, Dr. Shad Marvasti. "Delta variant makes up 21% of all of the cases in the country, and it's doubling every two weeks."

The Delta variant is causing concern in Los Angeles County. Health officials there are now urging unvaccinated and vaccinated people to wear masks while indoors or in public. So far, only unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear masks in Arizona.

"We'll continue to follow the CDC guidance on that. I don't see that changing right now. But again, depending on the variant, what we find, if it increases the severity or risk of hospitalization, we may make that recommendation," said Christ.

Christ says vaccines do protect against the variant.

"We know the Moderna and Pfizer are highly effective against the Delta variant."

Health officials say you need both doses in order to be protected. One dose is only 33% effective against the Delta variant, while two doses are 88% effective.

