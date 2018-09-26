Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+
Disney says it will offer its three streaming services in a package for $13.
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.
Disney reportedly refuses to allow Spider-Man engraving on tombstone of dead boy who loved superhero
A grieving father who lost his 4-year-old son last year claims Disney is not allowing him to include an etching of Spider-Man on the boy's tombstone — citing company policy.
Starbucks representatives meet with Tempe officers
The President of the Tempe Officers Association said Monday that the six Tempe Police officers who were asked to move or leave a Starbucks store in Tempe have met with the East Valley city's police chief and Starbuck's leadership.
Netflix will curb smoking in original programming following complaints about 'Stranger Things'
Netflix is in hot water for its recent increase in depictions of smoking and tobacco use in some of its original programming.
Suspect released in Joe Knight murder case; Avondale PD investigation continues
It's a murder case that gained a lot of attention because of a search warrant that was submitted to Google. With information from Google, detectives made an arrest, but now they have released their suspect. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZ teen discovers FaceTime flaw
We're learning more about the Apple FaceTime flaw that allows people to listen and watch you without your knowledge -- and a Tucson, Arizona high school freshman is the one who discovered the bug. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Uber agrees to $148M settlement over data breach
Uber will pay $148 million and tighten data security after the ride-hailing company failed for a year to notify drivers that hackers had stolen their personal information.
Hidden Uber costs?
Are you getting a fair priced ride with Uber? Some Valley drivers say no. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports on why they are asking Uber to be more transparent with their fees.
Uber adds panic button to app
Google says 'beautiful' is Arizona's most misspelled word
Google has released their annual list of most commonly misspelled words by state and the word that seems to give Arizonans the most trouble is beautiful! FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Feds: Uber self-driving SUV saw pedestrian but didn't brake
Federal investigators say the autonomous Uber SUV that struck and killed an Arizona pedestrian in March spotted the woman about six seconds before hitting her, but didn't stop because emergency braking was disabled.
Expert takes a look at video that shows moments leading up to self-driving Uber crash
FOX 10's Courtney Griffin speaks with an expert at ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering on a video that shows the moments leading up to the deadly self-driving Uber crash.
Video showing moments leading up to self-driving Uber crash released
A video that shows the moments leading up to a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber has been released. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Despite the Toys 'R' Us downfall, independent toy stores are thriving
The demise of Toys 'R' Us could be good news for smaller, independent toy stores.
Man accused of posting threat against South Pointe
Phoenix police arrested an adult who posted a threat against South Pointe High School.
Bullet journaling
We're a few weeks into 2018 and many people's New Year's resolution was to to stay organized. One method to do that is "Bullet Journaling." Fox 10's Anita Roman spoke with Amy Tangerine about the in's and out's of bullet journaling.
Procrastinators, rejoice! Amazon has you covered for last minute Christmas gifts
There's just four days left until Christmas, but Amazon wants last minute shoppers to know that they don't need to panic. Kelly Cheeseman with Amazon took Fox 10 Phoenix around the Amazon Prime Warehouse. The facility is where hundreds of items are stored that you can get delivered in just a few hours.
Phoenix man chases off porch pirate from stealing packages
A Phoenix man was able to chased off a porch pirate from stealing packages off his front door step. Fox 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Uber passenger accused of sexual abuse
Police arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing a female Uber driver during a ride in Tempe. Investigators say the passenger inappropriately touched the driver several times before being forced out of the vehicle and later taken into custody. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.