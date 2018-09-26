Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook

The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over privacy violations, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. The report cited an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

The President of the Tempe Officers Association said Monday that the six Tempe Police officers who were asked to move or leave a Starbucks store in Tempe have met with the East Valley city's police chief and Starbuck's leadership.

We're learning more about the Apple FaceTime flaw that allows people to listen and watch you without your knowledge -- and a Tucson, Arizona high school freshman is the one who discovered the bug. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

Are you getting a fair priced ride with Uber? Some Valley drivers say no. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports on why they are asking Uber to be more transparent with their fees.

We're a few weeks into 2018 and many people's New Year's resolution was to to stay organized. One method to do that is "Bullet Journaling." Fox 10's Anita Roman spoke with Amy Tangerine about the in's and out's of bullet journaling.

Police arrested a man suspected of sexually abusing a female Uber driver during a ride in Tempe. Investigators say the passenger inappropriately touched the driver several times before being forced out of the vehicle and later taken into custody. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.