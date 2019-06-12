Taste of the Town: Someburros Uptown
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Someburros Uptown near 7th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix. https://someburros.com
Taste of the Town: Koi Poke
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey preps fish and other ingredients at Koi Poke in Scottsdale. https://koipoke.com
Taste of the Town: Pubblico Italian Eatery
FOX 10 photojournalist Tom Fergus checks out Pubblico Italian Eatery near 7th St. and Bethany Home Rd. in Phoenix. https://www.pubblicoitalianeatery.com/
Taste of the Town: Tempe Public Market
We're checking out the Tempe Public Market near Warner and Rural roads in Tempe. https://tempepublicmarket.com