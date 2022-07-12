2024 Paris Olympics mascots fuel criticism for actually being made in China
Only about 8% of the mascot will be made in France.
Sunisa Lee ending college gymnastics career to train for Paris Olympics
Sunisa Lee is ending her collegiate gymnastics career so she can train for the Paris Olympics.
Simone Biles offered coloring book, mistaken for child on flight
A flight attendant apparently mistook seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles for a child and offered her a coloring book on a recent flight.