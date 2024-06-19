Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps before things really get hot

By and
Published  June 19, 2024 6:00am MST
Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/19/24

A slightly warmer day in the Valley with a high near 105°F.

PHOENIX - Temperatures on Wednesday will be a little bit warmer, but big changes are coming to Arizona on Thursday.

The high for Phoenix on Wednesday will be 105°F, but on Thursday, things really heat up when an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect.

"Temperatures warm well above normal on Thursday with lower desert communities in south-central Arizona seeing afternoon high temperatures in the 105-114° range," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include: 

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire. 

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

