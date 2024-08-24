Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures on the rise once again

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say they are expecting temperatures to rise this weekend and into next week.

"Temps across the lower deserts will be around 100-106° this weekend before warming up to around 105-109° early next week," read a portion of a post made to the X (formerly Twitter) page of the NWS in Phoenix.

Phoenix area

NWS forecasters are expecting a high of 105°F for Phoenix on Saturday, 106°F on Sunday, and 108°F on Monday and Tuesday.

In terms of storm activities, forecasters say there is a 10% chance for afternoon and evening storms in South Central Arizona, including the Phoenix area.

"Any storm today will be capable of generating locally strong downburst winds, and gusty outflow winds may push through Pinal and the Phoenix area this evening," read a portion of the forecast.

Northern Arizona

Forecasters with the NWS office in Flagstaff say Saturday will be mainly dry across the northern part of the state, with "scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms toward the New Mexico border."

The chances for thunderstorms differ in Northern Arizona, ranging from 3% in Kingman to 60% in Springerville, which is located near the New Mexico state line. The chance for thunderstorms in Flagstaff stands at 9%.

Looking further ahead, forecasters say there will be a slight increase in thunderstorm chances, starting on Wednesday.

As for temperatures, NWS's forecast is calling for a high of 76°F on Saturday, rising to 77°F on Sunday, 80°F on Monday, and 82°F on Tuesday.

Southern Arizona

Officials with the NWS office in Tucson say there's a chance for scattered thunderstorms across parts of southeastern Arizona on Saturday.

"The best chances for stronger storms will generally east of a line from Picacho to Nogales. A few storms may be severe with gusty outflow winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall," read a portion of the forecast.

Storm chances, per the forecast, range from 15% in Eloy to 60% in Sierra Vista. In Tucson, there's a 32% chance for storms.

As far as temperatures, forecasters are calling for a high in the 90s in the days ahead.