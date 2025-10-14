Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix begins to dry out after long stretch of rain

The Brief The Valley will begin to dry out on Tuesday after a long stretch of storms. The high in Phoenix on Oct. 14 will be about 84 degrees. Highs will stay in the 80s throughout the week.



Following five days of rainy, stormy conditions around the state, we will finally dry out today.

Today:

Tuesday afternoon brings a sunny and dry forecast. The temperature will rise to around 84 degrees in Phoenix and the middle 50s in Flagstaff. The entire state is expected to remain dry.

It will also be windy today. Gusts of 40-50+ mph are forecast in northern Arizona. A wind advisory is in place through this evening for Mohave, Coconino and parts of Yavapai Counties. In Phoenix, gusts will hit between 20-25 mph for a breezy afternoon.

Later This Week:

Overall, conditions turn much calmer in the days to come. Showers are possible in northern Arizona along a cold front Wednesday morning through early afternoon. Most of the state remains dry on Wednesday as temperatures fall, thanks to the cold front passage. The forecast high temperature is 79 in Phoenix.

Overnight lows will also drop with lows in the upper 50s forecast at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by Thursday morning. The cool, fall temperatures will continue into the start of the weekend.

The forecast high sits near 80 Thursday, 81 Friday and 83 Saturday. The middle 80s will return in the Valley to end the weekend.

Big picture view:

No rain is in the immediate future, as the entire state starts to dry out. For perspective, Phoenix picked up 3.26" of rain the last 5 days. The annual average rain total in Phoenix is 7.22".

