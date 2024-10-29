Arizona weather forecast: Much cooler temps in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on Oct. 29 will be about 75°F. There will be about a 10% chance for rain on Tuesday. We'll see a high of about 81°F on Halloween.



Tuesday will be a much cooler day in the Valley as we'll see a high in the mid-70s.

The high in Phoenix on Oct. 29 will be about 75°F. There will be a slim chance for rain.

The rest of the week will stay nice, with a high of about 81°F expected on Halloween.

"If you like the cooler weather than you're going to love the rest of this week's forecast. Temperatures will be well-below normal today with a gradual warming trend to near normal temperatures by the end of the workweek," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

