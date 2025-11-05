Arizona weather forecast: Mostly sunny skies, above-average temps in Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures remain warmer-than-normal in the Valley. Phoenix will reach the upper-80s on Nov. 5. A minor cool down arrives on Thursday, with highs dropping to the mid-80s.



Another warm, dry day ahead.

Today:

The forecast high temperature climbs to 89 degrees on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. It will be another sunny and dry day. Just a few passing high clouds are expected later in the day. Yet again, it may be a touch breezy in northern Arizona. Overall, gorgeous conditions for the High Country with comfortable afternoons and brilliant fall foliage colors creeping down through spots like Sedona, Prescott and Payson.

Overnights in the valley will continue to slip into the 50s and 60s as we head toward the weekend.

Later This Week:

On Thursday, the forecast high slides down a touch – into the middle 80s at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The small drop in temperatures is due to a declining ridge in the south, ahead of a strengthening ridge to our southwest. That area of high pressure (and warmer weather) will build up over the West Coast and into Arizona late weekend and into next week.

The forecast high will remain in the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, the forecast high hits 88 degrees. Monday will also reach the upper 80s.

Big picture view:

Veteran's Day currently looks warm at around 87 with a sunny sky, for any events honoring the day. Rain chances still look far off – as we monitor a potential pattern shift the following weekend.

