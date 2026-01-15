Arizona weather forecast: Warm temperatures to persist for the Phoenix area

The Brief We are expecting another warm day for the Valley. The high could reach 81°F on Thursday. If that happens, that will tie a record set in 2000. Highs could reach the upper 70s and even the low 80s in the coming days.



Warm and dry are the words of the week. Our forecast remains quiet as temperatures run warmer than average day after day.

Today:

The forecast high reaches 81 degrees today. This will tie the record for warmth on the date, which was set back in 2000. The average temperature today is 68 degrees. It will be sunny and winds remain generally light in the Valley. Some light to breezy winds are forecast in the Rim Country where temperatures will also run warmer than normal.

Overnight lows will remain above average, too. The low sits in the 50s tonight with lows in the upper 40s this weekend.

This Weekend:

The forecast high temperature reaches 80 on Friday and 78 on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will be sunny to mostly sunny. It will turn a touch breezy on Friday and Saturday in the Valley.

Looking Further Ahead:

Dry conditions persist into next week with temperatures expected to sit in the middle 70s consistently.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com