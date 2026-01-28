Arizona weather forecast: Calm conditions expected across the state

The Brief The high temperature in Phoenix on Jan. 28 will be about 75 degrees. A strong high-pressure ridge building up against the West Coast will continue to push temperatures well above normal across Arizona. We may see 80 degrees in the Valley by the weekend.



Our calm weather continues!

While a weak ridge of high pressure centered over Mexico will weaken throughout today, a stronger ridge is taking shape to our West. It will build up against the West Coast and center over the Southwest through the weekend. This combo will continue to push high temperatures above average this week and next week.

What to Expect:

The forecast high reaches 75 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport today. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, due to high clouds streaming over the state. These clouds do not bring rain or snow as dry weather will grip the region.

The forecast high reaches 76 on Thursday and 77 on Friday. By the weekend, high temperatures in the Valley will flirt with 80 degrees. While not record-breaking, this will be warmer than normal for the start of February.

Dig deeper:

Dry weather means a lack of snowpack continues up in northern Arizona. In fact, the forecast high climbs from the upper 40s/low 50s the next few days, to the mid to upper 50s by the weekend. This means additional snowmelt for the current standing snow over our highest elevations.

Winds may turn a bit breezy in northern Arizona over the next couple of days, with gusts of 20-30 mph in Flagstaff.

