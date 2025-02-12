Arizona weather forecast: Cooler temps, rain coming to Phoenix

The Brief Temperatures will dip back into the 60s on Wednesday in Phoenix. We'll see a slim chance for rain on Feb. 12 in the Valley. The weather will dry out this weekend, with highs climbing back into the 70s.



Change is in the air!

Cooler temps are expected in the Valley on Wednesday.

Rain, snow on the way

What To Expect:

Extra clouds and cooler air are moving through the state on Wednesday. During the day, a few isolated rain to snow showers will be possible in northeastern Arizona. Any showers would be light and spotty, with limited (if any) accumulation. Overall, the first bout of moisture just acts to prime our state for better storm chances on Friday.

In the Valley, the cooler air brings forecast high temperatures into the middle 60s – below average for this time of year. It will be breezy to windy across the state on Wednesday with gusts around 20 mph in Phoenix and 30+ mph possible in Flagstaff.

Thursday may be dry during the start of the day, but by late afternoon and into the evening, a stronger system with more ample moisture will begin to move in from the West. This system will bring widespread rain/snow overnight and into Friday. Snow totals between 2-6" will be possible above 7,000 feet.

In Flagstaff, around 3-6" is forecast to fall through the week. Winds will again increase on Friday with the strongest gusts expected in northern Arizona. In the Valley, rain chances increase from Thursday night into the first half of Friday. It appears shower chances will drop off before Valentine's plans Friday night. At the highest elevations, such as Arizona Snowbowl and Sunrise, snow totals up to or potentially over 1 foot are possible.

Looking Further Ahead:

It will quickly dry out and warm up across the state this weekend. Highs around 70 are forecast for Saturday in the Valley and the middle 70s are expected by Sunday. Into next week, 80s may return to the forecast.

