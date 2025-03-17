Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Yuma County
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warmer conditions on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix

Published  March 17, 2025 6:02am MST
A cloudy and warm St. Patrick's Day in the Valley with a high near 81°F.

The Brief

    • Warmer temps are expected on March 17 in the Valley.
    • We'll see a high near 81 degrees on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix.
    • 90-degree temps are expected by early next week.

PHOENIX - This week, there will be big weather changes across Arizona after storms dumped rain and snow across the state last week.

What To Expect:

On March 17, highs will reach the low 80s in Phoenix

Temps will dip back down into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back up – we'll see 90 degrees in the Valley by early next week.

In the High Country, colder temperatures are expected early this week before the weather warms up into the weekend.

