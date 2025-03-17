Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warmer conditions on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix

The Brief Warmer temps are expected on March 17 in the Valley. We'll see a high near 81 degrees on St. Patrick's Day in Phoenix. 90-degree temps are expected by early next week.



This week, there will be big weather changes across Arizona after storms dumped rain and snow across the state last week.

What To Expect:

On March 17, highs will reach the low 80s in Phoenix.

Temps will dip back down into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before warming back up – we'll see 90 degrees in the Valley by early next week.

In the High Country, colder temperatures are expected early this week before the weather warms up into the weekend.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com