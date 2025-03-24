Arizona Weather Forecast: Record-breaking heat possible this week

The Brief Unseasonably warm temperatures is expected this week in the Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to reach 94°F for Monday. Record-breaking high temperatures is possible in the coming days.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service say unusually warm temperatures will persist in Phoenix and other parts of the state throughout the week.

"Unseasonably strong high pressure will move over the region today into Tuesday resulting in a quick warm up and temperatures likely topping records or at least reaching near record high levels through Wednesday.," read a portion of the forecast.

Today:

For Monday, the forecast calls for a high of 94°F.

"Skies will remain clear today and for much of Tuesday before some higher level clouds begin to spread across the region from southwest to northeast later on Tuesday," read the forecast.

Tomorrow:

For Tuesday, the high is expected to range from the upper 90s to around 100°F.

"Daily records are likely to be broken in some areas," read a portion of the forecast.

Later On This Week:

Forecasters are expecting lower temperatures later on in the week, with a high in the mid 80s on Friday, and into the lower 80s on Saturday.

