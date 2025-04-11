Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix

By and
Published  April 11, 2025 5:59am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/11/25

A warm weekend is ahead in the Valley. On Friday, we'll see a high near 102°F.

The Brief

    • Triple digits are back in the Valley.
    • On Thursday, Phoenix hit 100°F for the first time this year.
    • On Friday, we'll see a high near 102 degrees.

PHOENIX - The time has come for triple digits in the Valley.

What To Expect:

Phoenix reached 100 degrees Thursday afternoon after hitting a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday. It's the first time Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 100° this year, and it tied the previous record for April 10, set in 2018.

The warm stretch will continue Friday and Saturday, too. The forecast high temperature climbs to 102 in Phoenix on Friday and 100 degrees again on Saturday. Currently, the record sits at 99 degrees on both Friday and Saturday. It will be sunny on Friday with some clouds passing into the Valley by Saturday.

Sunday turns partly cloudy as the pattern begins to shift. The high pressure ridge starts to weaken and drop to the south as slightly more mild air slides in from the west. As a result, high temperatures drop into the low to middle 90s on Sunday around the Valley.

What's next:

Highs will remain in the 90s next week, which means even with a "cool down" our forecast highs will run above average. The forecast looks mostly dry over the next week, too.

A few isolated showers along the northern edge of the state may be possible mid-next week. However, we should plan for generally sunny conditions!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)
  • az511.com

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the National Weather Service and the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

Weather ForecastPhoenixNews