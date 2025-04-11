Arizona weather forecast: Warm weekend ahead in Phoenix

The Brief Triple digits are back in the Valley. On Thursday, Phoenix hit 100°F for the first time this year. On Friday, we'll see a high near 102 degrees.



The time has come for triple digits in the Valley.

What To Expect:

Phoenix reached 100 degrees Thursday afternoon after hitting a high of 98 degrees on Wednesday. It's the first time Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport hit 100° this year, and it tied the previous record for April 10, set in 2018.

The warm stretch will continue Friday and Saturday, too. The forecast high temperature climbs to 102 in Phoenix on Friday and 100 degrees again on Saturday. Currently, the record sits at 99 degrees on both Friday and Saturday. It will be sunny on Friday with some clouds passing into the Valley by Saturday.

Sunday turns partly cloudy as the pattern begins to shift. The high pressure ridge starts to weaken and drop to the south as slightly more mild air slides in from the west. As a result, high temperatures drop into the low to middle 90s on Sunday around the Valley.

What's next:

Highs will remain in the 90s next week, which means even with a "cool down" our forecast highs will run above average. The forecast looks mostly dry over the next week, too.

A few isolated showers along the northern edge of the state may be possible mid-next week. However, we should plan for generally sunny conditions!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com