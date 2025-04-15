Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry Tuesday in Phoenix

The Brief Big weather changes are expected this week in the Valley. On Tuesday, we'll see a high in the low-90s in Phoenix. Highs will dip into the 70s in the Valley by the weekend.



Following a week of triple digits and dry weather, we are expecting changes this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday:

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to reach the low-90s degrees in Phoenix.

Mostly sunny conditions return beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. Gusts will increase by Wednesday, with peak gusts nearing 40 mph in the High Country.

Later This Week:

A system will move inland off the Pacific on Thursday. At the same time, a trough and associated system will drop across the U.S. from the North. As the two systems merge over Arizona, winds will increase, temperatures cool down, and rain chances will return.

Scattered rain showers are forecast across the state on Friday, but the exact location of the best chances will be determined by the center of the storm. As the systems develop in the coming days, we'll fine tune the precise timing and impacts. It looks likely everyone will experience a drop in temperatures with highs in the low 80s in Phoenix on Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s on Friday and Saturday. It will still be gusty, too.

This Weekend:

Shower chances may linger into Saturday, but should exit in time for Easter Sunday. The weather looks perfect! Highs in the low 80s are currently forecast for Sunday in the Valley with 60s in the High Country.

