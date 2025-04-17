Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Big weather changes are happening in the Valley, beginning Thursday. On April 17, we'll see a high near 82 degrees in Phoenix. Highs will dip into the 70s in the Valley by the weekend.



After a spell of above-average temperatures, the pattern will finally change beginning Thursday!

What To Expect:

In southeastern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning is in place for fire weather conditions with gusts of 40-50 mph on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move off the Pacific and over the West Coast into Thursday. At the same time, a trough and associated storm will drop in from the north. The two will combine by Friday.

As this process occurs, windy weather is expected around the state on Thursday and Friday. Fire weather concerns will persist along eastern Arizona through Thursday, before moisture arrives.

On Thursday night, scattered showers may begin in far northwestern Arizona. By Friday morning, the showers will spread across northern Arizona with a mix of rain and snow possible at the higher elevations above 7,000 feet. The snow elevation may drop closer to 6,000 to 6,500 feet later in the day and into Friday evening. The showers, rain or snow, will be scattered.

Eventually, they may fall far enough south to clip parts of the Valley on Friday evening and overnight. The chance sits at around 20% in Phoenix. The system will spin off to the east on Saturday morning and finally clear the state on Saturday afternoon. Low snow totals of around 1-2" are possible in spots like Pinetop and Flagstaff, but some melting is likely to occur as it falls. Higher amounts are possible atop the San Francisco Peaks and White Mountains.

Temperatures will fall quickly thanks to the pattern change. Highs in the low 80s are forecast for Thursday with the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Easter Sunday will begin cool-ish in the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Easter will warm to the low to middle 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and weakened winds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com