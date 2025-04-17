Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise
8
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau

Arizona weather forecast: Breezy, cooler conditions on Thursday in Phoenix

By and
Published  April 17, 2025 6:16am MST
Weather Forecast
FOX 10 Phoenix

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/17/25

A cooler and breezy day in the Valley with a high near 82°F.

The Brief

    • Big weather changes are happening in the Valley, beginning Thursday.
    • On April 17, we'll see a high near 82 degrees in Phoenix.
    • Highs will dip into the 70s in the Valley by the weekend.

PHOENIX - After a spell of above-average temperatures, the pattern will finally change beginning Thursday!

What To Expect:

In southeastern Arizona, a Red Flag Warning is in place for fire weather conditions with gusts of 40-50 mph on Thursday. An area of low pressure will move off the Pacific and over the West Coast into Thursday. At the same time, a trough and associated storm will drop in from the north. The two will combine by Friday.

As this process occurs, windy weather is expected around the state on Thursday and Friday. Fire weather concerns will persist along eastern Arizona through Thursday, before moisture arrives.

On Thursday night, scattered showers may begin in far northwestern Arizona. By Friday morning, the showers will spread across northern Arizona with a mix of rain and snow possible at the higher elevations above 7,000 feet. The snow elevation may drop closer to 6,000 to 6,500 feet later in the day and into Friday evening. The showers, rain or snow, will be scattered.

Eventually, they may fall far enough south to clip parts of the Valley on Friday evening and overnight. The chance sits at around 20% in Phoenix. The system will spin off to the east on Saturday morning and finally clear the state on Saturday afternoon. Low snow totals of around 1-2" are possible in spots like Pinetop and Flagstaff, but some melting is likely to occur as it falls. Higher amounts are possible atop the San Francisco Peaks and White Mountains.

Temperatures will fall quickly thanks to the pattern change. Highs in the low 80s are forecast for Thursday with the mid to upper 70s Friday and Saturday in Phoenix. Easter Sunday will begin cool-ish in the mid to upper 50s Sunday morning. Easter will warm to the low to middle 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and weakened winds.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.


 

 

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

