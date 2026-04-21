Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal temps, breezy conditions in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix will see another unseasonably warm day on Tuesday with a high of 94 degrees. A pattern change will bring cooler temps to the Valley, with highs dropping into the 80s by Wednesday.



Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be another warm day across the Valley with breezy winds and cooler temperatures arriving.

What to Expect:

Today, we can anticipate a high of around 94 degrees, which is 7 degrees above normal. Clouds will form over the state with increasing winds. A wind advisory is in place for most of Mohave County for wind gusts of up to 45 mph. The wind advisory will begin at 2:00 p.m. and end at 11:00 p.m. Winds will be breezy across the Valley with the arrival of a low pressure system.

A fire weather watch is also in place for the Navajo Nation and the Little Colorado River Valley on Wednesday for gusty winds and low humidity. Temperatures will drop into the 80s beginning on Wednesday, with below-average temperatures arriving this weekend into early next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)