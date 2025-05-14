Arizona weather forecast: 'Spring-like conditions' expected in Phoenix

The Brief Wednesday will be cooler in the Valley, with a high in the mid-80s. Officials say "spring-like weather" is expected in Phoenix over the next several days.



"Spring-like weather" is expected in the Valley over the next several days.

What To Expect on Wednesday:

Temperatures on Tuesday were significantly lower in Phoenix than they were on Monday, with our high temperature reaching 90°F. On Monday, we saw a high of 101 degrees.

Just like Monday, we saw breezy conditions in the Valley on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, highs will dip back into the 80s, with a high of about 86 degrees.

"Very Spring-like weather conditions are expected through the next 7 days as a weather system departs the region today followed by another system moving in this weekend," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

