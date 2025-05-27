Arizona weather forecast: Temps warming up throughout the week in Phoenix

The Brief Monday turned out to be a warm Memorial Day in the Valley. The high in Phoenix reached 100°F on May 26, 2025. Temps will increase throughout the week.



Monday turned out to be a warm Memorial Day in the Valley, and the heat is here to stay.

What to Expect on Tuesday:

On May 26, Phoenix saw a high of 100°F. According to the National Weather Service's office in Phoenix, the normal high for the day is 98°F.

The record high temperature for May 26 is 112°F, which was set in 1951.

On Tuesday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a high near 101°F.

Rain coming to the Valley?

Later This Week:

NWS officials say a weather pattern change will bring a chance for rain in Phoenix.

A pattern change will bring temps several degrees above normal, with a slight chance of 110+ °F. Tropical moisture will also push up from the south late weekend that will increase rain chances. There's a low chance (5-10%) for some higher end rainfall (>0.50")," NWS Phoenix wrote on X.

