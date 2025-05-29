Arizona weather forecast: Cloudy and warm Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief The high in Phoenix on May 29 will be about 101°F. Temps will stay warm on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, highs will drop into the 90s, and we'll see a chance for rain.



We'll see warm temps in the Valley throughout the rest of the work week, but big changes are coming this weekend.

What To Expect:

On May 29, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 101 degrees in Phoenix.

Friday will be even warmer in the Valley with a high near 105°F. On Saturday, our high will be slightly lower at 103°F.

Rain coming to the Valley?

Looking Further Ahead:

On Sunday, highs will drop into the 90s, and we'll see a 40% chance of rain.

Next week, highs will stay in the 90s before warming back up into the triple digits by Thursday.

