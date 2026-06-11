Arizona weather forecast: Unseasonably hot temperatures to persist in Phoenix

The Brief High temperatures that are 4°F to 8°F above normal will be common through early next week in the Valley, according to the National Weather Service. NWS is calling for a high of 108° on June 10. NWS forecasters also say there is a 50% chance for temperatures to reach 110°F on Saturday.



Phoenix's chance of seeing temperatures at 110°F this weekend has increased, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the Valley is still expecting hotter-than-normal temperatures for Thursday.

Today:

Per their forecast, NWS officials say high temperatures that are four to eight degrees above normal will be common through early next week.

For Phoenix on June 11, NWS is calling for a high of 108°F, with mostly clear skies. The normal high for this time of the year is 104°F.

Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in other parts of the state, with Yuma expecting a high of 106°F, and Tucson expecting a high of 102°F.

Meanwhile, temperatures in parts of the Arizona High Country are expected to stay in the double digits, with NWS in Flagstaff forecasting a high of 87°F for the northern Arizona city.

It should also be noted that NWS has issued an Extreme Heat Warning from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today, for parts of the Grand Canyon that are below 4,000 feet.

Tonight:

Thursday night may bring a few high clouds into the forecast area, with overnight lows dipping into the low 80s.

Meanwhile, overnight lows are expected to reach 74°F for Tucson, 53°F for Flagstaff, and 78°F for Yuma, according to NWS.

Tomorrow:

NWS's forecast puts Phoenix's high on Friday at 109°F. They are also forecasting a high of 107°F for Yuma, 87°F for Flagstaff, and 102°F for Tucson.

This Weekend:

Forecasters are tracking the potential for a few small rain showers heading into the weekend. While it is not a large probability, chances are being tracked for Saturday night and possibly again for Sunday night.

In Phoenix, NWS officials say there is a 50% chance for temperatures to reach 110°F on Saturday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)