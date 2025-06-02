Arizona weather forecast: Rainy June continues on Monday in Phoenix

The Brief We're seeing rainy weather for the start of June in Arizona. It's a month typically known for heat, but also the start of monsoon season. The rain will give way to sunshine and warmer temps later this week.



We're off to a wet start in the month of June this year, and we'll see more rain on Monday before the wet weather gives way to sunshine.

What we know:

Sunday was a record-setting day in Phoenix for daily rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

On June 2, we'll see more scattered showers in the Valley. The high will reach about 92 degrees.

"Rainy conditions are beginning to taper off across the Phoenix metro early this morning. Outside of the East Valley, measurable rain upwards of a quarter to half inch were common, with other spots receiving up to an inch, with the winner of over 1.75" north of Surprise," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

Rain causes traffic headaches

The rain caused some traffic issues on Monday morning. Along the westbound Loop 101 at 75th Avenue, standing water shut down the roadway.

What's next:

On Tuesday, the rain will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures. We'll be back in the triple digits by Wednesday.

