Arizona weather forecast: Warmer temps in Phoenix throughout the week

The Brief The high temperature on Wednesday in Phoenix will be slightly below average. A warm-up is expected, however, with temperatures forecasted to hit 110 degrees by the weekend. Next week, we'll see a slight chance for rain in the Valley.



Thanks to a persistent weather pattern across the U.S., we're expecting another day of near to slightly below normal temperatures.

What To Expect:

High pressure continues to dominate the eastern United States, while a weak area of low pressure hangs around the West. That low, combined with nearby monsoonal moisture to our east, is helping keep high temperatures forecast to reach around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. The average high today is 106. Winds will again turn low-end breezy in the Valley, and a touch gusty in northern Arizona.

Once the strong area of high pressure begins to break down Thursday into Friday out east, our temperatures will start to rise with our own ridging. The high temperature is forecast to climb to around 108 by Friday, 110 by Saturday and 113 by Sunday. It will remain dry and sunny each day, too.

Currently, monsoonal moisture is flowing over New Mexico and West Texas. Consistent showers and storms are just out of reach for most of Arizona. Far Southeastern Arizona will continue to see spotty shower/storm chances today and Thursday. The rest of the state remains dry.

What's next:

By mid-late next week, there appears to be a better chance for moisture to flow into our state. While to soon to be certain, this would help alleviate the hot temperatures and bring at least a 20% chance for showers to the Valley just before Independence Day. Stay tuned!

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather