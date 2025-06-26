Arizona weather forecast: Temperatures climbing in Phoenix

The Brief The high temperature on Thursday in Phoenix will rise slightly to 106 degrees. A big warm-up is expected, however, with temperatures forecast to hit 110 degrees by the weekend. Next week, we'll see a slight chance for rain in the Valley.



Rinse and repeat. Our weather conditions continue to sit around average Thursday in Arizona before a big warm-up, followed by potential monsoonal moisture.

What To Expect:

Thursday afternoon is expected to reach 106 degrees, which is the seasonal average high in Phoenix. Across the state, it will be mostly dry and sunny. An isolated shower is possible along the extreme eastern edge of the state during the afternoon and early evening.

Moisture along eastern Arizona dries up this weekend as high pressure strengthens. Sunshine and light winds will be coupled with rising temperatures Friday through the weekend. Highs are expected to reach around 108 Friday, 109 Saturday and 113 Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the Valley beginning Sunday morning and lasting through Tuesday evening. The hottest temperatures are expected Monday afternoon, when the valley may reach between 113-116 degrees.

Rain coming soon?

What's next:

Following a burst of heat, monsoonal moisture will try to enter the state. As high pressure builds over Texas, moisture will wrap up and over the Southwest.

This moisture should increase humidity around Arizona, especially the north and eastern parts of the state. With the increase in humidity, it is possible for showers or storms to spark day to day.

In the Valley, rain chances tick up to 10-20% between Tuesday and the holiday weekend. The moisture increase will likely drop temperatures, too. Highs are forecast to fall between 103 and 107 heading into the July 4th weekend.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather