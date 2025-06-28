Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat in this weekend's forecast

The Brief Temperatures are expected to exceed 110 degrees on Sunday and Monday in the Phoenix area. An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect from Sunday through Tuesday, with Monday's high potentially reaching 115 degrees. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County, which will extend through the weekend.



Temperatures will continue to warm with some of the hottest readings happening this weekend and into next week.

What To Expect:

Saturday's high temperature could reach 109 degrees.

The peak heat will begin this weekend with Sunday and Monday bringing in readings over 110 degrees.

Monday could bring in a high of around 115 degrees. The Valley will be under a moderate to major heat risk during this time with an Extreme Heat Warning in place Sunday through Tuesday.

Overnight lows on Sunday will be in the 80s along the lower deserts and potentially hitting the 90s in Phoenix.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County which will extend through the weekend.

What's next:

Moisture could move in as early as next week for the Desert Southwest with rain chances increasing along the high terrain beginning Monday and Tuesday.

By mid-week, there could be a chance for moisture from Mexico moving across the lower deserts that could also bring scattered thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather